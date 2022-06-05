Wahoos Get Another Walk-off Win Over The Shuckers

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos rallied for four runs in the ninth inning to defeat the Biloxi Shuckers 8-7 on Saturday night, securing their third walk-off win in their past five games and extending their division lead.

Troy Johnston hit a pair of home runs, including a game-tying two-run blast in the ninth, and Luis Aviles Jr. sent a sellout crowd home happy with the walk-off sacrifice fly three batters later.

Johnston is batting .700 (14-for-20) with four home runs in his past five games against Biloxi this week, and is batting a blazing .553 (26-for-47) through the first 11 games of Pensacola’s homestand.

Pensacola starter Jeff Lindgren delivered a quality start, allowing two runs on four hits over 6.0 innings despite a career-high five walks. Thomas Dillard opened the scoring with an RBI double in the first, but Johnston leveled things up with a solo homer to left field in the bottom half of the inning.

Yeison Coca hit a solo homer from Biloxi in the fourth, his first of the year, but again the Blue Wahoos evened the score in the bottom half of the inning with a Ray-Patrick Didder solo homer. Paul McIntosh hit a solo homer of his own in the sixth to give the Blue Wahoos a 3-2 lead before Jason Lopez went deep for Biloxi in the seventh to tie the game 3-3.

Jefry Yan struggled in relief for the Blue Wahoos, allowing a go-ahead two-run double to Yeison Coca in the top of the eighth and a two-run single to Dillard in the ninth, but Colton Hock (W, 4-2) stranded two more baserunners to prevent further damage.

The Blue Wahoos scored an unearned run in the eighth against Taylor Floyd (L, 0-1), but needed three to tie in the ninth trailing 7-4. J.D. Orr started the rally with an infield single, and José Devers brought the tying run to the plate with an RBI triple. Johnston then unloaded a 3-2 pitch into the right-center berm for his second homer of the night to tie the game 7-7. Griffin Conine walked, McIntosh sent a double to the warning track in right center to bring the winning run to third, and Aviles hit a deep fly to center field to bring home Conine and end the game.

With the win, Pensacola’s lead in the South Division has grown to 2.5 games over the Shuckers and M-Braves with 19 to play in the first half.

The Blue Wahoos wrap up their homestand against the Biloxi Shuckers on Sunday.

written by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos