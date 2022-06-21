Police Searching For Armed, Dangerous Atmore Attempted Murder Suspect

The Atmore Police Department is looking for a man wanted for attempted murder.

Rayvon Desha Madison, age 31 of Atmore, is wanted for attempted murder and multiple other charges.

Atmore Police responded to a residence in Atmore just after midnight for a domestic disturbance with shots fired and determined Madison was a suspect.

Madison should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police, and should not be approached. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.