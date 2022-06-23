Pensacola Fitness Shooting Suspect Indicted For First Degree Premeditated Murder

June 23, 2022

An Escambia County grand jury has indicted the man accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend last month at Pensacola Fitness.

Kennon Nicholas Farrow, 39, was indicted on charges of first degree premeditated murder with a firearm, violation of an injunction against domestic violence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for the fatal shooting May 24 at Pensacola Fitness on North 9th Avenue at Creighton Road.

At 4:25 a.m., Farrow allegedly entered the gym armed with a handgun and fired several shots at 48-year Carla Elaine Williams. She was hit multiple times and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Farrow fled the scene and was later arrested during a traffic stop at Nine Mile Road at Beulah Road.

Williams (pictured below) was a beloved associate math professor and former basketball star at Pensacola State College. She worked at PSC for over 24 years in athletics, collegiate high, and the math and computer science departments.

Written by William Reynolds 

 