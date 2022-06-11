Pensacola Christian College Locked Down After Unfounded Report Of Person With A Gun

June 11, 2022

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to Pensacola Christian College Friday after a report of a person possibly armed with a weapon on the campus.

The ECSO was able to clear the campus and determine that the threat was unfounded.

“Pensacola Christian College received a report of a perceived threat,” PCC said in a statement. “The campus was placed on lockdown while the report was investigated. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded promptly and the report was found not to be credible.”

File photo.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 