Pensacola Christian College Locked Down After Unfounded Report Of Person With A Gun

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to Pensacola Christian College Friday after a report of a person possibly armed with a weapon on the campus.

The ECSO was able to clear the campus and determine that the threat was unfounded.

“Pensacola Christian College received a report of a perceived threat,” PCC said in a statement. “The campus was placed on lockdown while the report was investigated. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded promptly and the report was found not to be credible.”

File photo.