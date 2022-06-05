Owner Finds, Pursues Her Stolen Truck; Cantonment Man Facing Charges

June 5, 2022

The owner of a stolen truck located it in Cantonment and gave pursuit, landing the suspect in jail after deputies arrived.

Charles Burland Kettering, Jr., was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

Kettering, 44, allegedly stole a 1988 Chevrolet truck from a residence on Nine Mile Road. The owner of the truck later called the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and said she was pursuing her stolen truck on Kingsfield Road, approaching Highway 29. Deputies arrived to see the truck traveling through the intersection at a high rate of speed. Deputies conducted a felony traffic stop on the truck at Kingsfield Road and Squire Road.

“That’s meth,” Kettering told deputies as they found a crystal-like substance in his left pants pocket, according to an arrest report. The substance field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Kettering told deputies that he did not know the vehicle was stolen, he had received it from a friend known only as “Fat” near a church on Kingsfield Road.

Kettering also had outstanding warrants for credit card fraud and dealing in stolen property. He  remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $60,500.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 