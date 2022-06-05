Owner Finds, Pursues Her Stolen Truck; Cantonment Man Facing Charges

The owner of a stolen truck located it in Cantonment and gave pursuit, landing the suspect in jail after deputies arrived.

Charles Burland Kettering, Jr., was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

Kettering, 44, allegedly stole a 1988 Chevrolet truck from a residence on Nine Mile Road. The owner of the truck later called the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and said she was pursuing her stolen truck on Kingsfield Road, approaching Highway 29. Deputies arrived to see the truck traveling through the intersection at a high rate of speed. Deputies conducted a felony traffic stop on the truck at Kingsfield Road and Squire Road.

“That’s meth,” Kettering told deputies as they found a crystal-like substance in his left pants pocket, according to an arrest report. The substance field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Kettering told deputies that he did not know the vehicle was stolen, he had received it from a friend known only as “Fat” near a church on Kingsfield Road.

Kettering also had outstanding warrants for credit card fraud and dealing in stolen property. He remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $60,500.