NEP 10U And 16U Win Their Divisions In GCGSA Softball Tournament

NEP Blue 10U and NEP Blue 16U softball teams both won their divisions at the Gulf Coast Girls Softball Association All-Star Tournament in Molino.

Complete tournament results for NEP were as follows:

8U — 4th

10U Blue — 1st

10UÂ Gold — 2nd

12U — 4th

16U Blue — 1st

16U Gold — 2nd

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.