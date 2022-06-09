Multiple Bear Sightings Reported In Molino Area; Here’s Why And What You Should Know From FWC

Multiple bear sightings have been reported in part of North Escambia over the past 10 days.

A young bear was reported crossing Highway 97 in Molino, near the intersection of Highway 196 and Jacks Branch and most recently on Nicholson Drive in Molino.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) says that’s not a cause for serious alarm, but there are some things Escambia County residents should know.

“Right now, the young bears, generally males a year or so old, are being pushed out by their mothers and are on their own for the first time in their lives,” Melissa Smith, Northwest Region public information director for FWC told NorthEscambia.com Wednesday. “Generally, this is why there are more sightings at this time of the year, as these youngsters try to establish a place of their own while staying out of the way of older male bears.”

Smith said there are simple steps residents can take to avoid bear encounters.

“The number one thing people can do to keep bears away from their property is to keep food sources where bears can’t get to them. Keep your trash secured either inside until the day of trash pickup or stow it in a bear-resistant can,” she said. “Don’t leave pet food out except during feeding time and keep birdfeeders out of a bear’s reach. Pick up fallen fruit and secure hives and livestock pens with electric fencing.”

Here is more information from FWC:

Human/Bear Encounters

When wildlife feels threatened by people, they typically try to tell us to back off in their own way. For example, a rattlesnake rattles its tail and an alligator opens its mouth and hisses.

If a bear feels threatened, they may clack their teeth together, moan, blow, huff, or stomp the ground. They may bluff charge (run toward you and then stop before reaching you). These are all ways the bear is showing you it is as uncomfortable with the situation and it wants you to give it some space. These are NOT indications of aggressive intent or an imminent attack. Truly predatory or aggressive black bears are rare and eerily silent.

If you see a bear from a distance:

Enjoy the experience, but do not move toward the bear, if your presence changes the bear’s behavior you are too close

If you encounter a bear at close range:

Remain standing upright

Speak to the bear in a calm, assertive voice

Back up slowly toward a secure area, be sure you are leaving the bear a clear escape route

Avoid direct eye contact – bears and other animals may view this as aggressive behavior

Stop and hold your ground if your movement away seems to irritate instead of calm the bear

DO NOT:

Make any sudden or abrupt movements

Run – running can trigger a chase instinct and bears can sprint up to 35 mph

Play dead – black bears eat things that play dead or are dead

Climb a tree – black bears can climb 100 feet up a tree in 30 seconds

Approach or surprise a bear, especially one that may be injured

If a black bear attacks you:

Fight back aggressively. People have successfully fended off black bear attacks using rocks, sticks, or even their bare hands!

If a bear is threatening the safety of humans, pets or livestock, or causing property damage, contact FWC.



Bears are wild animals and must be respected. Even though they are typically quiet and shy animals, they have the potential to seriously harm or kill people. Do not take unnecessary risks! While bear attacks on people are extremely rare in Florida, people have been bitten and scratched by bears defending themselves, cubs, or food sources.

Ways to Secure Attractants From Bears

Here are some ways to properly secure your trash and help reducing frequent bear visits to residential areas.

Put trashcans curbside on the morning of pickup, not the night before.

Add hardware to your existing, sturdy trashcan to make it more bear-resistant.

Protect gardens, apiaries, compost and livestock with electric fencing.

Encourage your homeowners association or local government to institute ordinances on keeping foods that attract wildlife secure.

Feed pets indoors or bring in dishes after feeding.

Clean grills and store them in a locked, secure place (e.g. sturdy shed, closed garage).

Remove wildlife feeders or make them bear-resistant.

Pick ripe fruit from trees and remove fallen fruit from the ground.

Screened enclosures ARE NOT SECURE and WILL NOT keep bears out.

Inquire whether local waste service providers offer bear-resistant trash cans or dumpsters.

If your waste service provider does not offer bear-resistant trash cans, you could purchase your own wildlife-resistant container or dumpster. Before purchasing a bear-resistant container, be sure to check with your waste service provider to ensure they will service it.

Build a bear-resistant shed to store your trash can until it is ready for pickup

It is illegal to intentionally place food or garbage out that attracts bears and causes conflicts

Submitted photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.