Motorcyclist Apprehended After Crash, Manhunt In Cantonment

A motorcyclist that wrecked Wednesday morning in Cantonment was tracked down after he ran from the scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the Michael Fredrico Avitio, age 43 of Pensacola, was traveling west on Becks Lake Road when ran off the road and collided with the tree line. An FWC officer arrived on scene and asked the driver for his identification.

FHP said the Avitio refused to provide identification and fled on foot.

Officers with FHP, FWC, Escambia County Sheriff’s offices and corrections used K-9s and aircraft to search for the driver. Avitio was apprehended and transported to the hospital for injuries sustained during the collision.

Avitio was charged by with leaving the scene of a crash with injuries, no driver’s license for the operation of a motorcycle, attached tag no assigned and possession of methamphetamine. FWC charged hime with trespassing, resisting and obstruction. He also had an outstanding warrant from Bay County for violation of probation of a meth possession charge.