Motorcyclist Apprehended After Crash, Manhunt In Cantonment

June 8, 2022

A motorcyclist that wrecked Wednesday morning in Cantonment was tracked down after he ran from the scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the Michael Fredrico Avitio, age 43 of Pensacola, was traveling west on Becks Lake Road when ran off the road and collided with the tree line. An FWC officer arrived on scene and asked the driver for his identification.

FHP said the Avitio refused to provide identification and fled on foot.

Officers with FHP, FWC, Escambia County Sheriff’s offices and corrections used K-9s and aircraft to search for the driver. Avitio was apprehended and transported to the hospital for injuries sustained during the collision.

Avitio was charged by with leaving the scene of a crash with injuries, no driver’s license for the operation of a motorcycle, attached tag no assigned and possession of methamphetamine. FWC charged hime with trespassing, resisting and obstruction. He also had an outstanding warrant from Bay County for violation of probation of a meth possession charge.

Comments

3 Responses to “Motorcyclist Apprehended After Crash, Manhunt In Cantonment”

  1. William Reynolds on June 8th, 2022 6:14 pm

    “Defendants last name is Avitia not Avitio”

    Avitio per an email from FHP

  2. Patricia on June 8th, 2022 6:09 pm

    Defendants last name is Avitia not Avitio

  3. DRail on June 8th, 2022 5:09 pm

    Meth and motorcycles?!?!!!!? It’s a wonder he’s not dead.





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 