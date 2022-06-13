Molino Mobile Office Hours Event Tuesday Offers Help With County, State Or Federal Issues

The office of Florida Rep. Michelle Salzman, in partnership with staff from U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, Escambia County Commissioner Steven Barry, and the Department of Veterans Affairs will host in-person mobile office hours event Tuesday in Molino to assist constituents with state and federal issues.

The office hours event is intended to offer constituents who do not live close to one of the district offices a more convenient way to receive state and federal casework assistance. The event will take place June 14 from 10 a.m. until noon at the Molino Community Center.

“I enjoy my collaborative relationship with our elected officers at all levels of government. We work very closely together and we have created this one stop shop in an effort to ensure whatever issues our constituents face can be addressed. I look forward to hosting this event as well as more in the future,” Salzman said.

Those interested in attending may contact Debbie Malsberger in Salzman’s office at (850) 941-6091.

