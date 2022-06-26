Minor Injuries In Highway 97 Crash North Of Molino

June 26, 2022

One person received minor injuries in a single vehicle crash Saturday afternoon north of Molino.

The vehicle left the roadway and crashed into heavy brush along Highway 97 near Hendrix Lane. The driver was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital with minor injuries. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Molino Station of Escambia Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS also responded.

