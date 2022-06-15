Mike Hill Files In House District 1 Race Against Rep. Michelle Salzman

Former Rep. Mike Hill wants his old job back. He has filed paperwork to run in the Republican primary for the seat currently held by District 1 Rep. Michelle Salzman.

Salzman defeated Hill in the 2020 GOP primary by about 1,000 votes — five percentage points. In her campaign, Salzman highlighted the fact that Hill failed to get any bill that he sponsored passed or any appropriation approved in the Florida Legislature.

“I’ve really enjoyed being able to build relationships throughout from local, to state and federal level officials and serving the constituents,” Salzman told NorthEscambia.com Tuesday afternoon. “We were able to get some really good conservative legislation passed, and bring home a record amount of dollars to our communities. I can continue our momentum for our infrastructure, fighting for our firefighters and public safety, and making sure that all children have access to good quality, choice education.”

Hill did not respond to a NorthEscambia.com phone call and text seeking comment Tuesday afternoon.

Hill, a local insurance agent, was first elected during a 2013 special election in House District 2. He ran unsuccessfully for state Senate in 2016. In 2018, he ran for House District 1, defeating Rebecca Bydlak after releasing a video recorded at the Confederate monument in downtown Pensacola claiming that he would bring the Donald Trump Hollywood star to Pensacola. That never happened, and now the monument has been dismantled.

Salzman has qualified for the GOP ballot, meeting the petition requirement. According to the Florida Division of Elections, Hill filed on Tuesday, but has not yet fully qualified. The deadline is noon Friday.