McDavid Man Allegedly Hit Woman In The Face With A Vodka Bottle During Argument

June 7, 2022

A McDavid man allegedly hit a woman in the face with a vodka bottle during an argument.

Luke Alexander Winters, 21, was charged with felony aggravated battery causing bodily harm.

The victim told deputies that she had just recently met Winters, and he picked her up before going to an unknown address to drink alcohol. After they left a convenience store on Michigan Avenue, an argument between the victim and another female in the car followed, and she demanded to be let out of the vehicle. Winters stopped in the area of Tupelo and Chicago avenues and struck the victim with a bottle of vodka, an arrest report states.

Deputies arrived to find the victim covered in blood with a laceration above her eye. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Winters remained in the Escambia County Jail Tuesday morning with bond set at $10,000.

