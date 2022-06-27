Man Wanted For Two Counts Of Premeditated Murder In Pensacola

The Pensacola Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for two counts of first degree premeditated murder.

Tavarras Vonshay Thomas, 42, is wanted in the shooting deaths of 24-year old Cieric Parker and 18-year old Dominique Bullard on June 22 in Attucks Court.

PPD said Thomas is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or 911.