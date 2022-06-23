Local First Responders Are On A Doughnut Strike For Manna. Here’s How To Help.

Local law enforcement agencies and fire departments are on strike through Friday — from doughnuts.

The first responders have vowed not to devour a single doughnut until they finish work on their goal to collect truckloads of food for Manna food pantries.

First responders will be accepting grocery donations from the public as follows:

Thursday, June 23 | 3 to 6 p.m.

Winn-Dixie, 1550 South Highway 29, Cantonment

Publix, 2180 West Nine Mile Road, Pensacola

Publix, 9251 University Parkway, Pensacola

Winn-Dixie, 4751 Bayou Boulevard, Pensacola

Winn-Dixie, 7135 North 9th Avenue, Pensacola

Winn Dixie, 4224 Highway 90, Pace

Walmart Neighborhood Market, 334 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze

Friday, June 24 | 3 to 6 p.m.

Winn-Dixie, 1550 South Highway 29, Cantonment

Publix, 8684 Beulah Road, Beulah

Sam’s Club, 1250 Airport Boulevard, Pensacola

Walmart, 2650 Creighton Road, Pensacola

Winn Dixie, 4224 Highway 90, Pace

Publix, 852 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze

Participating agencies include the Escambia County Fire Rescue, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Gulf Breeze Fire Rescue, Gulf Breeze Police Department, Pace Fire Rescue District, Pensacola Fire Department, and Pensacola Police Department.