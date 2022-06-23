Local First Responders Are On A Doughnut Strike For Manna. Here’s How To Help.
June 23, 2022
Local law enforcement agencies and fire departments are on strike through Friday — from doughnuts.
The first responders have vowed not to devour a single doughnut until they finish work on their goal to collect truckloads of food for Manna food pantries.
First responders will be accepting grocery donations from the public as follows:
Thursday, June 23 | 3 to 6 p.m.
- Winn-Dixie, 1550 South Highway 29, Cantonment
- Publix, 2180 West Nine Mile Road, Pensacola
- Publix, 9251 University Parkway, Pensacola
- Winn-Dixie, 4751 Bayou Boulevard, Pensacola
- Winn-Dixie, 7135 North 9th Avenue, Pensacola
- Winn Dixie, 4224 Highway 90, Pace
- Walmart Neighborhood Market, 334 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze
Friday, June 24 | 3 to 6 p.m.
- Winn-Dixie, 1550 South Highway 29, Cantonment
- Publix, 8684 Beulah Road, Beulah
- Sam’s Club, 1250 Airport Boulevard, Pensacola
- Walmart, 2650 Creighton Road, Pensacola
- Winn Dixie, 4224 Highway 90, Pace
- Publix, 852 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze
Participating agencies include the Escambia County Fire Rescue, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Gulf Breeze Fire Rescue, Gulf Breeze Police Department, Pace Fire Rescue District, Pensacola Fire Department, and Pensacola Police Department.
Comments