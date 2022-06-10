License-Free Freshwater Fishing This Weekend In Florida

Anglers can fish for free in freshwater in Florida this weekend.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said license-free freshwater fishing days provide an excellent opportunity for those new to fishing without needing to first purchase a license. On these days, the fishing license requirement is waived for all recreational anglers, including residents and non-residents. All other rules including seasons, bag and size limits still apply.

Pictured: Fishing at Lake Stone near Century. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.