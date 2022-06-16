Johnston Walks It Off Again In 5-4, 11-Inning Wahoos Win

Troy Johnston was the hero again for the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Wednesday night, providing a walk-off double in the bottom of the 11th for a 5-4 win over the Tennessee Smokies.

Johnston, who was 3-for-6 on the night, slashed a base hit into the left field corner to score Bubba Hollins with the winning run. It was Pensacola’s sixth walk-off win of the season, and fifth in their past eight home games.

The Blue Wahoos maintained their 4.5-game lead in the South Division with 10 to play in the first half.

Eury Pérez was sharp his his start for Pensacola, allowing only one run on four hits over 5.0 innings with 5 strikeouts. He departed with a 3-1 lead thanks to a three-run homer from Thomas Jones in the second inning.

The Smokies rallied against reliever Eli Villalobos, scoring a run on a wild pitch in the sixth and two more in the seventh on a Bradlee Beesley RBI single and Matt Mervis fielder’s choice to take a 4-3 lead.

Griffin Conine tied the game in the eighth with a solo blast, his ninth of the year. Colton Hock (W, 5-2) pitched brilliantly, working three perfect innings and striking out four while stranding the placed runner at second base in both the 10th and 11th innings.

The Blue Wahoos couldn’t convert in the 10th, but quickly established a rally in the 11th against Nicholas Padilla (L, 1-1). Bubba Hollins reached on a fielder’s choice and Ray-Patrick Didder walked before Johnston’s walk-off hit.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Tennessee Smokies on Thursday.

by Eric Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos