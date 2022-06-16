Joan DiMatteo Hackman

June 16, 2022

of Atmore, AL passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022, with her family by her side. Mrs. Hackman was born in Wilmington, Delaware on November 23, 1934 to the late Vincent F. DiMatteo and Bertha G. DiMatteo. She was preceded in death by her parents and by her brother, Robert V. DiMatteo.

She is succeeded by Herbert V. Hackman, Jr., husband; her son Jeff (Rhoda) Hackman; her daughters Sara (Mike) Brown, and Margie (Gene) Pandolfi; and her sister Carole J. Lattomus. She has five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Mrs. Hackman was very active in the Atmore community and was very proud of her service to the community through the Red Cross, and especially her role in the establishment of the Welcome Center in Heritage Park. She loved the beaches of both the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf Coast.

A celebration of life will be held in the coming weeks at Johnson-Quimby Chapel in Atmore, AL at a date to be announced later, followed by a memorial service the next day at Saint Anna’s in Poarch, AL.

