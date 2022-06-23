Jay’s Bray-Hendricks Park Closing July 1 For $4.5 Million In Improvements

The Bray-Hendricks Park in Jay will close July 1 for a $4.5 million renovation and improvement project.

The project will include a central concession stand encircled by four baseball and softball fields, two t-ball fields, two basketball courts, four tennis courts, soccer fields, a multi-use football field and amphitheater. New restrooms

and picnic pavilions will also be added to the sports complex.

The current playground and outdoor fitness court facilities will remain.

The park will be closed to the public on July 1 to begin demolition and disposal. Construction is estimated to be completed in one year.

The park project will be funded by the State of Florida, Santa Rosa County, Town of Jay and grant sources.

The Town of Jay will not host a fireworks show this year due to the construction and fireworks show cost.