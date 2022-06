Jay Royals 12U Wins All-Star Tournament

The Jay Royals won the 12U division in the recent GCGSA all-star tournament in Molino. Players are Desi Dales, Ansley Emmitt, Lani Steadham, Jayden Williard, Aubrey Hadley, Reese Shehan, Jesseca Pritchett, Tenley Smarr, Lexie Smith, Olivia Adkinson, and Melanie Kelley. Coaches are Lisa Smarr, Nicole Pritchett, Heath Shehan, Matt Mathis and Cody Emmitt. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.