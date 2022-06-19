Hot Sunday, Heat Index ‘Only’ Around 100

The humidity will be a little bit lower on Sunday as temperatures rise in the mid 90s. But with wind generally out of the northeast, the head index will “only” reach 100-104. It’s just a slight improvement over the last few days, and there’s no heat advisory.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Father’s Day/Juneteenth Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 94. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 95. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 96. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.