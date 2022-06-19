Hot Sunday, Heat Index ‘Only’ Around 100

June 19, 2022

The humidity will be a little bit lower on Sunday as temperatures rise in the mid 90s. But with wind generally out of the northeast, the head index will “only” reach 100-104. It’s just a slight improvement over the last few days, and there’s no heat advisory.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Father’s Day/Juneteenth Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 94. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 95. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 96. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 