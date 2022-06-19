Hot Saturday Night For The Wahoos With Their Fifth Straight Win

Jeff Lindgren overcame a rocky first inning and delivered yet another quality start on Saturday night, helping the Pensacola Blue Wahoos win their fifth in a row over the Tennessee Smokies by a score of 5-3.

Lindgren (W, 1-1) allowed the first four batters of the ballgame to reach base, and fell behind quickly on a two-run double from Matt Mervis, but rebounded for his fifth quality start in seven appearances for the Blue Wahoos this season. The righty struck out a season-high nine batters to earn his first Double-A win of the year.

The Blue Wahoos maintained their 4.5-game lead in the South Division with 7 to play in the first half. A combination of three Blue Wahoos wins or Biloxi losses will clinch Pensacola’s first playoff berth since 2019 and their first division title since 2017.

In front of a sellout crowd, the Blue Wahoos answered quickly in the bottom of the first with five runs against Tennessee starter Riley Thompson (L, 0-2). The righty recorded just one out, allowing two-run homers to Troy Johnston and Griffin Conine, before departing. Devin Hairston added an RBI infield single to score Pensacola’s fifth run, enough to last the rest of the ballgame.

The Smokies got a run back in the third on a solo homer from Jake Slaughter, but that would be the final run of the night for either team. Lindgren was relieved by Eli Villalobos, who turned in two scoreless innings of relief, and Colton Hock (S, 6) retired the Smokies in order in the ninth.

At 97 degrees, Saturday’s first pitch temperature was the hottest of the season for the Blue Wahoos.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos