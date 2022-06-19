Hot Saturday Night For The Wahoos With Their Fifth Straight Win

June 19, 2022

Jeff Lindgren overcame a rocky first inning and delivered yet another quality start on Saturday night, helping the Pensacola Blue Wahoos win their fifth in a row over the Tennessee Smokies by a score of 5-3.

Lindgren (W, 1-1) allowed the first four batters of the ballgame to reach base, and fell behind quickly on a two-run double from Matt Mervis, but rebounded for his fifth quality start in seven appearances for the Blue Wahoos this season. The righty struck out a season-high nine batters to earn his first Double-A win of the year.

The Blue Wahoos maintained their 4.5-game lead in the South Division with 7 to play in the first half. A combination of three Blue Wahoos wins or Biloxi losses will clinch Pensacola’s first playoff berth since 2019 and their first division title since 2017.

In front of a sellout crowd, the Blue Wahoos answered quickly in the bottom of the first with five runs against Tennessee starter Riley Thompson (L, 0-2). The righty recorded just one out, allowing two-run homers to Troy Johnston and Griffin Conine, before departing. Devin Hairston added an RBI infield single to score Pensacola’s fifth run, enough to last the rest of the ballgame.

The Smokies got a run back in the third on a solo homer from Jake Slaughter, but that would be the final run of the night for either team. Lindgren was relieved by Eli Villalobos, who turned in two scoreless innings of relief, and Colton Hock (S, 6) retired the Smokies in order in the ninth.

At 97 degrees, Saturday’s first pitch temperature was the hottest of the season for the Blue Wahoos.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 