Cantonment Man Killed, Molino Teen Injured In Highway 29 Rollover Crash

A single vehicle traffic crash on Highway 29 claimed the life of a Cantonment man and injured a teen Friday afternoon.

The crash happened about 12:40 p.m. on Highway 29 between Highway 196 and Chance Road in Molino.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a southbound Ford F150 pulling a utility trailer crossed over the median and overturned multiple times, coming to rest into the northbound lanes.

A 39-year old Cantonment man was ejected and pronounced deceased on the scene by Escambia County EMS. A 16-year male passenger from Molino was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital with minor injuries.

Pictured: A fatal crash on Highway 29 in Molino Friday afternoon. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.