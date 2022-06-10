Cantonment Man Killed, Molino Teen Injured In Highway 29 Rollover Crash
A single vehicle traffic crash on Highway 29 claimed the life of a Cantonment man and injured a teen Friday afternoon.
The crash happened about 12:40 p.m. on Highway 29 between Highway 196 and Chance Road in Molino.
The Florida Highway Patrol said a southbound Ford F150 pulling a utility trailer crossed over the median and overturned multiple times, coming to rest into the northbound lanes.
A 39-year old Cantonment man was ejected and pronounced deceased on the scene by Escambia County EMS. A 16-year male passenger from Molino was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital with minor injuries.
Pictured: A fatal crash on Highway 29 in Molino Friday afternoon. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
Comments
2 Responses to “Cantonment Man Killed, Molino Teen Injured In Highway 29 Rollover Crash”
My prayers with this family of the loss of there loved one.
I’m so sorry for the fatality. I knew something was going on because traffic was backed up in front of my house for hours. I decided to run my errands tomorrow. Prayers for the family.