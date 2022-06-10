Cantonment Man Killed, Molino Teen Injured In Highway 29 Rollover Crash

June 10, 2022

A single vehicle traffic crash on Highway 29 claimed the life of a Cantonment man and injured a teen Friday afternoon.

The crash happened about 12:40 p.m. on Highway 29 between Highway 196 and Chance Road in Molino.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a southbound Ford F150 pulling a utility trailer crossed over the median and overturned multiple times, coming to rest into the northbound lanes.

A 39-year old Cantonment man was ejected and pronounced deceased on the scene by Escambia County EMS. A 16-year male passenger from Molino was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital with minor injuries.

Pictured: A fatal crash on Highway 29 in Molino Friday afternoon. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments

2 Responses to “Cantonment Man Killed, Molino Teen Injured In Highway 29 Rollover Crash”

  1. SheilaCarnley on June 10th, 2022 4:33 pm

    My prayers with this family of the loss of there loved one.

  2. No Excuses on June 10th, 2022 3:59 pm

    I’m so sorry for the fatality. I knew something was going on because traffic was backed up in front of my house for hours. I decided to run my errands tomorrow. Prayers for the family.





Have a comment on this story?

