Gulf Coast Recreation Classic Tournament This Week A John R. Jones Ballpark

June 21, 2022

The Gulf Coast Recreation Classic tournament is going on this week at the John R. Johns Ballpark on Nine Mile Road.

There are 53 recreation-based all star teams taking part from Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, including teams from Northwest Escambia Baseball, Brent Baseball Youth Sports Association, NEP Baseball and the Molino Recreation Association.

“We felt there was a void in the area for local recreation-based all-star teams and wanted to give them a place to play this summer,” said Escambia County Parks and Recreation Director Michael Rhodes. “We are proud to host this many teams in the tournament this year. This is our first time hosting and it’s a big task for our department to manage, but our team has stepped up to the plate. We’re thrilled to host this tournament for the community and we hope to do it again next year.”

Games are at 5:30 and 7:15 each evening through Saturday. Admission is free.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 