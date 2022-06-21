FWC Asking Residents To Report Wild Turkey Sightings

See a wild turkey? The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is asking residents to report it to help biologists learn more about Florida’ wild turkey population.

Report all wild turkeys seen during normal daily activities through August 31.

FWC is interested in sightings of hens with and without poults (young wild turkeys), and male birds (jakes and gobblers) from all regions of the state, including rural and developed areas. When reporting numbers of poults, be sure to look carefully because young birds may be difficult to see in tall grass or brush.