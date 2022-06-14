Florida Recreational Red Snapper Season Begins June 17

June 14, 2022

The recreational red snapper season will start June 17 in Gulf state and federal waters off Florida and remain open through July 31 with 12 days in the fall.

“We are excited about Governor Ron DeSantis’ recent announcement of this year’s 57-day Gulf red snapper season, which is the longest we’ve had since the FWC began managing the season in state and federal waters,” said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Chairman Rodney Barreto.

For-hire operations that do not have a federal reef fish permit may also participate in the season but are limited to fishing for red snapper in Gulf state waters only.

