Florida Gas Prices Hit A New Record High; AAA Says $5 Gas Becoming More Likely

Florida gas prices are creeping closer to $5 a gallon. The state average jumped 18 cents last week, reaching a new all-time high of $4.76 per gallon on Sunday.

Escambia County is faring a little better with an average of $4.57 per gallon, the lowest metro average in the state.

The lowest price Sunday night in North Escambia was $4.49 per gallon at two stations on Highway 29 in Cantonment. A low of $4.45 could be found in Pensacola on Nine Mile Road and at the warehouse clubs.

Florida gas prices are now 66% more expensive than a year ago. It now costs $71 to fill an average size 15-gallon tank of gas. That’s nearly $29 more than what drivers paid a year ago.

“Unfortunately, the pain at the pump is likely to get even worse this week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Gasoline made very strong gains in the futures market last week. When that happens, we normally see retail prices rise. It can take days or a week for pump prices to reflect the change, but It wouldn’t be a surprise to see retailers raise their prices another 20 cents by Monday night. At this rate, it sure seems like there’s very little resistance to rising prices at the pump, and $5 a gallon is quickly becoming a very real possibility this summer.”

Crude oil prices rose 3% last week on the futures market. Friday’s settlement of $118.87 per barrel was $3.80/b more than the week before. Gasoline future prices increased 24 cents per gallon from the week before, reaching a new all-time record high. Although OPEC+ announced plans to raise oil production by 648,000 barrels per day.

