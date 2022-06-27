Florida Gas Prices Down 21 Cents On Average In Past Two Weeks

Florida gas prices declined 14 cents last week. The state average has now been on a two-week streak of declines, falling a total of 21 cents per gallon, since setting a new record high price of $4.89 on June 13, according to AAA.

The lowest price Sunday night in North Escambia was $4.44 per gallon at two stations in Cantonment. A low of $4.22 could be found in Pensacola at the warehouse clubs. On average, local prices were amoung the

“Gas prices are moving in a favorable direction, as millions of Americans prepare to embark on an Independence Day road trip,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Despite the recent declines, gas prices are still likely to be the highest for this holiday in history.”

AAA said the discount at the pump is due to a recent drop in crude oil and gasoline futures prices, which are largely driven by concerns about the economy, following the Fed’s interest rate hike. The U.S. price of oil declined a total of 11% during the past two weeks.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.