Florida Gas Prices Decline A Few Cents On Average

Florida gas prices are moving lower after oil and gasoline futures suffered big weekly drops. The national average price for regular unleaded is once again back below $5 a gallon. And for now, AAA says it looks like the state average won’t make it that high.

Florida gas prices averaged $4.81 per gallon on Monday. The state average declined seven cents last week, after reaching an all-time high of $4.89 per gallon.

The Pensacola metro continues to remain among the lowest price markets in the state. The average price per gallon in Escambia was $4.65. Monday night, the low price in North Escambia was $4.49 on Muscogee Road. In Pensacola, a low of $4.41 could be found.

“Florida drivers are finally catching a break after several weeks of rising gas prices,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Gas prices are following oil and gasoline futures prices, which suffered significant losses last week. The losses are being tied to last week’s rate hike from the Federal Reserve bank, sparking fears of a possible recession – which could lower fuel demand. Prices also faced resistance on reports that the Biden administration is considering possible limits on petroleum exports, in attempt to strengthen domestic supply. Petroleum exports have accelerated in recent weeks, as countries compete for fuel in what has become an extremely tight fuel market. The increased competition for fuel has contributed to rising prices.

“If this downward trend holds, gas price drops could accelerate, moving the state average back around $4.50 per gallon,” Jenkins continued. “But this fuel market remains extremely unstable, and things can change very quickly. It’s looking less likely that the state average will surpass $5 a gallon, but the driving season is young.”