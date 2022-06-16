Flomaton Man Charged With Century Marine Burglary

June 16, 2022

A Flomaton was arrested this week on an outstanding warrant for two burglaries that occurred during 2020 at Century Marine.

Aaron Keith Baxter, 33, is charged with felony burglary and grand theft. He remained in the Escambia County Jail Thursday morning with bond set at $4,000.

In June 2020, Baxter allegedly climbed over a perimeter fence and entered a coverage workshop, stealing an Evinrude boat motor, air compressor, three boat seat pedestals and a three gallon boat fuel tank. The total value of the items was $3,550. In October 2020 he allegedly stole a boat valued at $950 during a burglary of the business on North Century Boulevard.

The stolen items were recovered in 2020 from a property on Pineview Circle in Flomaton and returned to Century Marine.

Charges against an alleged accomplice in the burglaries were later dropped.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 