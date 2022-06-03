Escambia Won’t Raise Sales Tax To Fund Fire Services This Year, But Will Explore Other Options

Escambia County won’t be raising the sales tax this year to fund fire services, but the county commission is still looking at just how they can increase revenue.

Last month, Commissioner Jeff Bergosh floated the idea of asking voters to boost the sales tax rate by a half-penny or three-quarters of a penny. But Thursday, he said that can’t happen this year because it won’t be possible to meet a 180 day notice requirement to place the proposal on the ballot.

“That pretty much kills the sales tax for this year,” Bergosh said. “The next time we would be able to do it would be the general election in 2024.”

Residential property owners in Escambia County pay a MSBU of $125. In May, the county’s budget office presented four options to pay for increased service costs in the form of varying the current fee property tax or a new fire tax based upon property value (MTSU) would make up the difference needed to create at least $6 million in additional revenue to provide necessary funding and reduce subsidies from the general fund.

Bergosh said Thursday that he still believes that ultimately the sales tax is the best route, and he won’t support any property tax increase.

“Everyone uses that service, but it’s the tax paying property owners that have to pay for it,” he said. “People that visit here, wreck their car on the freeway, come to the beach and need assistance — they are not paying. That’s why I really am supportive of the sales tax model.”

County Attorney Alison Rogers said it also too late to implement at MTSU.

“You are really basically out of time. That has to be done and completed by July 1. That has notice requirements,” Rogers told commissioners. But she said increasing the $125 MSBU could be done by a resolution, if the commission votes by it’s next regular meeting on June 16.

“I think it’s more prudent to take at looking at the MSBU, MSTU. That would be done for a short period of time with the intention of look at (the sales tax increase),” Commissioner Steven Barry said, rather than depending on the general fund. “To go back to being more reliant on the general fund, even for a couple of years with an idea of changing that in the future — so sometimes things change on the board and then you end up in a situation where maybe the maybe the current board at that time isn’t receptive to that idea.”

Commissioners decided to explore their options at a workshop meeting on June 9 to decide a direction prior to their June 16 meeting.