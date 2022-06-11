Escambia Sheriff’s Office Tahoe Collides With A Prius

June 11, 2022

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office unit collided with a Toyota Prius Friday.

The marked ECSO Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling northbound on Highway 295 with its lights and siren activated  as a white Toyota Prius was traveling southbound. The Tahoe experienced a mechanical failure while negotiating a curve, according to the Florida Highway Patrol, and traveled across the median.

The ECSO Tahoe collided with the Prius. Neither driver was transported to the hospital, and only minor injuries were reported.

FHP said no citations were issued.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 