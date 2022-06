Escambia Man Charged In June 23 Shooting Death

An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting death last week.

Andre Martell Tarlton, 36, was charged with murder. Jail records show he had been in jail since June 23 on other charges including theft, larceny, fraud and dealing in stolen property.

On June 23, deputies responded to the 3700 block of James Street where a man was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Additional information has not been released.