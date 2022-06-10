Escambia Looks At $40 Higher Fire Fee, But Lower Property Tax To Fund Fire Services

Escambia County property owners may see a $40 increase in a fire fee, but see their property tax rate decrease at the same time.

It’s the latest solution being considered as a way to increase funding by $6 million to meet the county’s fire services next year.

Chairman Jeff Bergosh pitched the “tax swap” during a Thursday workshop meeting of the Escambia County Commission. That, he said, “leaves the Escambia County tax paying property owner without a property tax increase…even though he will pay more if his property (value) went up.”

The county is projecting about $19 million more in property tax revenue next year without a change in the tax rate due to increased property values. The $40 increase will raise the fire MSBU from $125 to $165 per year.

Ultimately, Bergh said he believes a sales tax increase is the way to fund Escambia County Fire Rescue, but the timetable to place the plan on the ballot means it can’t happen until 2024.

Bergosh also proposed cutting 125 jobs from a pool of 400 positions that are currently vacant to save millions more.

Commissioner Doug Underhill took the idea a big step further, recommending that 200 vacant positions be eliminated.

“We are clearly able to conduct government business without them,” Underhill said. “We are clearly able to run this government with 400 fewer people than what we’ve got on the books.”

“Keep in mind, none of this discussion means going to somebody in any of our offices and saying, ‘you’ve got to go home’. This simple means eliminating the billets that are clearly not needed….because the staff we’ve got is doing the same job,” Underhill continued.

Commissioner Steven Barry said little during the board’s discussion, stating ““put this on the agenda next week, we’ll solve the problem” when pressed for comment by Bergosh.

“I agree with our chairman about it being a good day for the taxpayers of Escambia County,” Barry told NorthEscambia.com following the meeting. “I support, and expect based on the conversations we have had at board meetings, that there will not be any type of rate increase of any kind recommended by board, whether MSBU or ad valorem. Also, I do believe Commissioner Bergosh’s long term idea of funding fire services through a sales tax voted on by the taxpayers and removing the MSBU altogether seems to make a lot of sense.”