Escambia Boat Registration Fees Increasing By 50%, But You Can Renew Now And Save

June 9, 2022

Boat registration fees in Escambia County will increase by half in a few weeks, but there’s time to renew now and save a little money.

In March, the Escambia County Commission approved an additional registration fee equal to 50% of what is currently charged by the state. The increase won’t be significant. For example, the fee will increase by $2.75 for vessels under 12 feet, $8.13 for a boat 12-16 feet, and $14.38 for 16-26 feet.

Escambia County Tax Collector Scott Lunsford said boaters can renew their registration now for up to years and avoid the increase that goes into effect July 1.

Escambia County will use the increased revenue for its Marine Resources division for derelict vessel and debris renewal, cleanup of waterways and other projects that affect the health and accessibility of local marine, freshwater and coastal resources.

File photo.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 