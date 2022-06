Dump Truck, Car Collide On Highway 29

A passenger car and a dump collided onĀ Highway 29 midday Tuesday.

The crash happened on Highway 29 northbound just north of 9 1/2 Mile Road. At least one person was reportedly transported to the hospital.

Further information was not available as the Florida Highway Patrol continued their investigation.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.