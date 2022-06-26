DeSantis Signs Alzheimer’s Education Bill

Gov. Ron DeSantis highlighted record funding for Alzheimer’s disease as he signed a senate bill to establish the Ramping up Education of Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia for You (READY) Act.

Additionally, the Governor announced that the final pillar of the five-part Dementia Action Plan, created in 2019, has been fulfilled with the establishment of the Florida Alzheimer’s Center for Excellence.

The Florida House version of the READY Act was filed by District 1 Rep. Michelle Salzman.

“My legislation will require community health clinics across the state to educate their patients on the signs and symptoms of early onset of dementia and Alzheimer’s as well as provide them with assistance in finding resources for treatment and care. It is a known fact that the sooner you are diagnosed, the better your future as well as the more prepared your family is to help provide the care, ” Salzman said.

“Supporting Floridians suffering from Alzheimer’s and dementia is an important part of supporting our seniors,” said DeSantis. “We are working to make sure that any Floridian suffering from this terrible disease can access resources while also supporting innovative technologies that will open up doors for Alzheimer’s and dementia patients in the future.”

The Freedom First budget recently signed by DeSantis includes $52.3 million for the Alzheimer’s Disease Initiative Program, an increase of $12 million over the previous year. Additionally, $91.7 million is included for the Community Care for the Elderly Program, an increase of $9 million over the previous year. This program assists functionally impaired seniors to remain in the least restrictive, most suitable environment for their needs.

The bill signing took place in Fort Lauderdale.

Pictured: Florida House District 1 Rep. Michelle Salzman, left, watches as Gov. Ron DeSantis signs the Ramping up Education of Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia for You (READY) Act during a ceremony in Fort Lauderdale. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.