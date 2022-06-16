Curtis Franklin Amerson

, age 83, of Enon, FL passed away on June 16, 2022 at his residence. He was born on February 15, 1939 in Bratt, FL to Horace E. and Fannie Wiggins Amerson. He served in the United States Army and was the owner of Amerson & Son’s Pest Control. He was a member of Walnut Hill Baptist Church and Walnut Hill Ruritan Club.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Albert Elyan Amerson and his sister, Betty Brown.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Betty Coleman Amerson; his sons: Curtis Alan Amerson of Jay, FL and Alex David (Felicia) Amerson of Enon, FL; his daughters: Lisa J. (Tracy) Fisher of Mobile, AL and Leah A. (Brian) Williams of Mobile, AL; his sister, Ann Amerson Weemes of Atmore, AL; eleven grandchildren; many great grandchildren along with cousins, extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be held Monday, June 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel in Atmore, AL with Bro. Ted Bridges officiating. Interment will follow in Godwin Cemetery in Bratt, FL.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 20, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.