Curtis Franklin Amerson

June 16, 2022

, age 83, of Enon, FL passed away on June 16, 2022 at his residence. He was born on February 15, 1939 in Bratt, FL to Horace E. and Fannie Wiggins Amerson. He served in the United States Army and was the owner of Amerson & Son’s Pest Control. He was a member of Walnut Hill Baptist Church and Walnut Hill Ruritan Club.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Albert Elyan Amerson and his sister, Betty Brown.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Betty Coleman Amerson; his sons: Curtis Alan Amerson of Jay, FL and Alex David (Felicia) Amerson of Enon, FL; his daughters: Lisa J. (Tracy) Fisher of Mobile, AL and Leah A. (Brian) Williams of Mobile, AL; his sister, Ann Amerson Weemes of Atmore, AL; eleven grandchildren; many great grandchildren along with cousins, extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be held Monday, June 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel in Atmore, AL with Bro. Ted Bridges officiating. Interment will follow in Godwin Cemetery in Bratt, FL.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 20, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 