Company Interested In Century Industrial Building, Possibly Bringing 12-15 New Jobs

An out-of-state company is interested in locating in an empty industrial space owed by the Town of Century.

FloridaWest Business Development Officer Danita Andrews told the town council Tuesday night that the company is looking at a potential lease to own agreement for the building in the town’s industrial park, but first they need a current appraisal.

One proposal has been received so far of $3,450 for the appraisal, and FloridaWest will pay for half of the appraisal cost once a bid is accepted.

Andrews said most information most about the company is currently confidential, a is allowed under state law for economic development negotiations.

She said the company would bring 12-15 jobs initially with an average wage of $20-$25 an hour. She also mentioned that welders will be required by the business at about $30 an hour.

In addition, she said the company would run business hours, not be a 24/7 operation.

The building was last appraised in 2017 at $550,000, or a rent of $80,000 per year ($6,667 per month). Since that time, the town has made roof repairs and other improvements.

Known as the former Helicopter Technology building, it is a 40,000 square foot office/warehouse facility with full climate control, sprinkler system, upgraded HVAC and energy efficient lighting. The town re-acquired the industrial building at public auction for less than $1 out of pocket back in August 2009, following the town’s foreclosure judgment against the now defunct Helicopter Technology.

The FloridaWest Economic Development Alliance is economic development organization for Escambia County.

Pictured top: The industrial site known as the former Helicopter Technology build in Century. Pictured inset: FloridaWest Business Development Officer Danita Andrews addresses the Century Town Council Tuesday night. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.