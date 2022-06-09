Century Clerk Wants To Be Town Manager; Questions Why She’s Paid Less Than ‘White-Haired Man’ For Same Job

Century’s town clerk is questioning why she, as a female, is being paid less and has a lessor title and position than a man that was doing the essentially the same job before her.

“Here’s where I’m torn, what I don’t understand,” Town Clerk Leslie Howington said. “It’s why the white-haired man was given the title and the position and the pay, the compensation, and the recognition and an expense account. And homegirl comes in, does all the work except look at a water meter and tell you what’s wrong with it, and is no longer eligible to be town manager.”

After nearly two years on the job, interim town manager Vernon Prather’s last day was November 30, 2021, when he opted not to seek a contract renewal. He is the “white-haired man” referenced by Howington. Century also had a town clerk that resigned to attend nursing school.

The town advertised for a town clerk and a town manager — as two different positions. Former town clerk Howington applied for both, and made an unsolicited proposal to combine the two positions. The town council approved Mayor Ben Boutwell’s recommendation to hire Howington as town clerk, and followed his recommendation not to hire a town manager.

“We need a public works director; we don’t need a town manager,” Boutwell told the council in December 2021.

This week, Howington presented a memo to the town council proposing several staffing changes, including the hiring of a utilities director and combining her position of town clerk with town manager. Both positions would report directly to the mayor.

Due to complications from an accidental injury last week, Boutwell was forced to leave Tuesday night’s council meeting early, prior to discussion on the personnel proposals.

Council members expressed negative opinions about creating the combo town manager-clerk position and hiring a utilities director, especially if the individuals would not report to the council. Officially, they tabled the requests due to the mayor’s absence.

(article continues below photo)

“I’m sorry,” Council President Luis Gomez, Jr. told Howington in reference to her inequitably statements.

“We did not hire him (Prather) to do what he did because we hired him to be a city manager to actually be out in the field,” Gomez said. “He went over there and roughed up all of the employees at the shop and made them mad. So he came and sat in the office, and people griped that he did nothing for 30 hours a week.”

“Let me tell you that I have 118 hours today of unpaid compensation,” said Howington, who was hired at $24.55 per hour.

“I told you this, and I’m not ashamed to tell you again. Stop doing what you are not getting paid for,” Gomez replied. “I appreciate your heart and all…If you stop doing it, we are going to have to hire somebody to do it.”

“You are not going to go into the field,” he continued. “I want a city manager that is going to be in the field and be able to show me how to fix, because what Vernon (Prather) did was sit on his butt in there (the town hall offices)”.

“You’re holding this up. I’ve been here seven months, it was never a secret to anyone that I came home to be the town manager,” Howington said. She said when the town advertised for a town manager three years ago, she was leasing apartments in Pensacola. She said she read the job description and went back to school to obtain a required public administration degree so she could be town manager when the position opened again.

“I love being here,” she said of Century. “This is what I want to do when I grow up; I want to be here. I don’t understand the hesitancy.”

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.