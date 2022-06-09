CareerSource Escarosa Has Summer Jobs At $15 An Hour At Century Area Businesses For Youth 15-18

CareerSource Escarosa is currently accepting applications for a Summer Youth Employment Program for youth ages 15-18.

CareerSource Business Development Manager Darnell Sims said jobs are still available in the Century area, paying $15 per hour for up to 30 hours per week for the seven week program. The jobs are available with local private businesses and nonprofits in a variety of fields. Job readiness training with a job coach is provided prior to placement.

Applicants must been family income qualifications to participate in the program. Families that are below 200% of the federal poverty level qualify, as do those currently enrolled in certain public assistance programs, Sims said.

To download an eligibility form, click or tap here. The application can be delivered to any CareerSource Escarosa location, including 7995 North Century Boulevard (inside the Century Town Hall) Monday-Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. or 6913 North 9th Avenue in Pensacola from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

For more information, call (850) 607-8700.

Potential employers include drug stores and other retailers in Century, Century Town Hall and NorthEscambia.com.

Editor’s note: For more information on potential youth employment program needs at NorthEscambia.com, email news@NorthEscambia.com. Do not email eligibility forms to this address.