Cantonment Woman, 62, Facing Weapons Charge After Allegedly Pulling Gun In Walmart Parking Lot

A 62-year old Cantonment woman was charged with a felony weapon offense after allegedly pointing a loaded gun at a man in the parking lot of the Ensley Walmart.

Jocelyn Brye Edwards was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Deputies were in the parking lot of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office precinct on Hood Driver when an individual began screaming and whistling at them from the Walmart parking lot while pointing at a four door car. Deputies stopped the car on the north end of the parking lot.

The victim said he was walking out of the Walmart with his wife and daughter when the vehicle almost hit them. The victim said they became involved in an argument when Edwards pulled out a silver handgun and pointed it at him. She then got out of her vehicle and poked him twice in the forehead with the weapon, an arrest report states, before she drove away.

The arrest report states security video from the store showed Edwards point “something” at the victim’s head.

Deputies found a silver semi-automatic handgun under the passenger seat of Edwards’ vehicle, a magazine and bullets in the center console and a black holster under the driver’s seat, the report states. The gun did not have a round in the chamber, but there were bullets in the magazine, the report continues.

The victim declined to press charges.

Edwards was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $10,000 bond.