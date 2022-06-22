Cantonment Man Charged With Strangling His Girlfriend

June 22, 2022

A Cantonment man has been charged with strangling his girlfriend.

Jaleal Lamar Cummings, 35,  was charged with third degree felony domestic battery by strangulation and violation of a domestic violence injunction.

The girlfriend told deputies that she asked Cummings to leave a bedroom because he was drunk, and he responded by placing his hands around her neck and choking her until she could not breathe, according to an arrest report. She said she yelled for help, and a knock on the door caused Cummings to flee. Another adult in the residence heard the screams and knocked on the bedroom door.

Cummings said the girlfriend would not give him his car keys, and there was a verbal disagreement before he walked away.

Cummings  was released from jail on a $12,000 bond.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 