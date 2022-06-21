Cantonment Man Charged With Alleged Sexual Assault Of Young Girl

A Cantonment man is accused of the sexual assault of an underage girl.

Garrett Lee Constantine, 29, was charged with capital felony sexual assault on a victim under 12. He remained in the Escambia County Jail Tuesday morning with bond set at $200,000.

The victim told investigators that Constantine entered her bedroom and touched her inappropriately and “that it occurred almost every night”, an arrest report states.

An adult female told deputies she questioned him on two different occasions about being in the underage female’s bedroom. He told her that he heard the girl making strange noises and went to check on her, and he caught her using the wrong bathroom in the house and went into the room to make sure she was asleep,” according to the arrest report.

The adult female told investigators that after the second incident she purchased a surveillance camera for the girl’s bedroom, but never recorded Constantine doing anything inappropriate.

After the allegations surfaced, Constantine agreed to meet with investigators from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Children and families. His arrest report states that his statements throughout the interview were insistent, but his statements were redacted from the report.