Blue Wahoos Overcome Early Deficit in Comeback 9-8 Win Over B’ham

June 11, 2022

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos were undaunted by an 8-1 deficit in Birmingham on Friday night, scoring eight unanswered runs for a comeback 9-8 win over the Barons.

Josh Simpson (W, 3-0), Dylan Bice and Colton Hock (S, 5) combined for 6.0 innings of one-hit, shutout relief that allowed the offense to chip away at the Barons bullpen.

The Blue Wahoos extended their lead in the South Division by 4.0 games with 14 to play in the first half.

Griffin Conine opened the scoring for Pensacola in the first against Birmingham starter Scott Blewett, grounding an RBI single up the middle for a 1-0 lead. Blue Wahoos starter Bryan Mitchell allowed a two-run double to J.J. Muno in the second before things unraveled in the third inning.

Birmingham scored six runs against Mitchell in the third, though three errors from the Blue Wahoos made five of the runs unearned. The big inning was capped by a three-run homer from Luis Curbelo to put the Barons ahead 8-1.

Luis Aviles Jr. hit a solo homer to lead off the fourth and kick off the comeback effort, and Ray-Patrick Didder hit an RBI triple later in the inning to cut the deficit to 8-3. In the fifth, a two-out throwing error from Barons third baseman D.J. Burt made the score 8-5.

The Blue Wahoos completed the comeback in the sixth, scoring four runs against Taylor Broadway (L, 1-2). Paul McIntosh laced a two-run double to left-center and scored the tying run on a wild pitch before an Aviles sacrifice fly brought home the eventual winning run.

Simpson, Bice and Hock held the lead, facing just one over the minimum over the final four innings.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Barons on Saturday.

written by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 