Blue Wahoos Overcome Early Deficit in Comeback 9-8 Win Over B’ham

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos were undaunted by an 8-1 deficit in Birmingham on Friday night, scoring eight unanswered runs for a comeback 9-8 win over the Barons.

Josh Simpson (W, 3-0), Dylan Bice and Colton Hock (S, 5) combined for 6.0 innings of one-hit, shutout relief that allowed the offense to chip away at the Barons bullpen.

The Blue Wahoos extended their lead in the South Division by 4.0 games with 14 to play in the first half.

Griffin Conine opened the scoring for Pensacola in the first against Birmingham starter Scott Blewett, grounding an RBI single up the middle for a 1-0 lead. Blue Wahoos starter Bryan Mitchell allowed a two-run double to J.J. Muno in the second before things unraveled in the third inning.

Birmingham scored six runs against Mitchell in the third, though three errors from the Blue Wahoos made five of the runs unearned. The big inning was capped by a three-run homer from Luis Curbelo to put the Barons ahead 8-1.

Luis Aviles Jr. hit a solo homer to lead off the fourth and kick off the comeback effort, and Ray-Patrick Didder hit an RBI triple later in the inning to cut the deficit to 8-3. In the fifth, a two-out throwing error from Barons third baseman D.J. Burt made the score 8-5.

The Blue Wahoos completed the comeback in the sixth, scoring four runs against Taylor Broadway (L, 1-2). Paul McIntosh laced a two-run double to left-center and scored the tying run on a wild pitch before an Aviles sacrifice fly brought home the eventual winning run.

Simpson, Bice and Hock held the lead, facing just one over the minimum over the final four innings.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Barons on Saturday.

written by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos