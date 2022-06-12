Blue Wahoos Fall 5-1 To The Barons In Birmingham

June 12, 2022

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos took a 1-0 lead to the bottom of the eighth inning in their game against the Birmingham Barons on Saturday night, but uncharacteristic bullpen struggles cost the club in a 5-1 loss.

Jeff Lindgren tied a career high with 7.0 innings of scoreless work in his start for the Blue Wahoos, his fourth quality start in six Double-A appearances this season.

The Blue Wahoos maintained their 4.0-game lead in the South Division with 13 to play in the first half, as every other team in the division also lost.

Troy Johnston provided Pensacola’s only run-scoring hit of the night with an RBI double in the third against Birmingham starter Emilio Vargas to put the Blue Wahoos up 1-0. Pensacola managed just three hits in the game, and none after the fourth inning as a Barons bullpen effort from Kyle Kubat, Declan Cronin, Garrett Davila (W, 2-0) and Fraser Ellard kept the Blue Wahoos in check.

Birmingham was stymied by Lindgren through seven innings, but pounced on Andrew McInvale (L, 0-1) in the eighth. A leadoff walk to Craig Dedelow was followed by a game-tying RBI triple to Yoelqui Cespedes, who was then brought home on an Alex Destino sacrifice fly to put the Barons up 2-1. Three hits, two walks and a hit batsman followed as the Barons eventually stretched the lead to 5-1.

The Blue Wahoos wrap up their series and road trip against the Barons on Sunday.

Written by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos

