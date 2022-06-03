Beulah Middle Teacher, Store Clerk And A Bagpipe Player Honored With Citizen Awards

Escambia County Sheriff Chip W. Simmons acknowledged commitment, care for fellow man, and heroism within the community Thursday at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Citizen’s Awards Ceremony. The ceremony honors those whose actions are deemed important or heroic and make the county a better place to live.

“We are here because there are those who act…those who want to make our world a better place,” Simmons said.

The awards were presented to:

Patrick Cornelius is a teacher at Beulah Middle School. In March, Cornelius took action, without hesitation, when he noticed a student was choking on their food in the lunchroom. Due to his actions, the student made a full recovery. Patrick was presented with the Sheriff’s Medal for life-saving.

Sarah Emerich is an employee of the Circle K store on W Street. In March, Emerich was working with her co-worker, Joie Hellmich, when a female entered the store, poured gasoline, and threw lit matches at Hellmich. These lit matches ultimately caught Hellmich on fire. Emerich tried valiantly to distinguish the fire. Emerich was presented with the Sheriff’s Medal for life-saving.

Michael Vazzana has volunteered his unique services playing the bagpipes to the ECSO during our annual Fallen Officer Memorial for many years. He was presented with the Sheriff’s Medal for his service to the memory of fallen heroes.

Pictured: Patrick Cornelius (top), Sarah Emerich (first below) and Michael Vazzana (bottom). Photos for NorthEsambia.com, click to enlarge.