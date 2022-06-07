Benjamin John Eicher

Benjamin John Eicher, age 78, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 2, 1943 in Summerdale, AL to the late Dorcy John Eicher and Iva Schroeder Eicher.

Ben voluntarily entered into the United States Army in September 1966 and served in Germany for three years. During his service he was awarded a Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Sharpshooter M-14, and obtained the rank of Sergeant (E-5). He continued his military service by serving in the United States Army Reserves for an additional three years after returning stateside. Upon his return from Germany he returned to McDavid, FL where he began his cabinetry business. Being self taught, he operated his business for many years building custom made cabinets and furniture. His craftsmanship was well known in the Walnut Hill, Atmore, and Pensacola areas. In addition, for many years he taught woodworking at a local trade school. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and traveling with his many friends. In his later years after retiring from woodworking and due to limited mobility, he enjoyed visits from friends and family, growing vegetables, and sitting on his porch swing watching the local wildlife.

Ben is preceded in death by his brother and sister in-law, Eldon and Rosie Eicher; sister and brother in-law, Vada and Bobby Byrd; brother, Winston Eicher; and sister, Nadine Eicher. He is survived by his daughter Natalie Weston (John); two grandchildren, Elizabeth Weston and Ryan Weston (Brittany); and one great-granddaughter Lillie Weston. Ben was also blessed to have many close friends as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A memorial service is scheduled for July 2, 2022, which would have been Ben’s 79th birthday, at Pine Forest United Methodist Church in Pensacola, FL. Visitation is scheduled for 10 am and the service at 11 am.