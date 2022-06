Baseball Players From Tate, Catholic And Pace Play In State Coaches’ All-Star Game

Three area high school baseball players were recently invited to take part in a state coaches’ association all-star game.

Josiah Glodfelter from Tate High, Jackson Hiatt from Catholic High, and Boc Parmer from Pace, played in the 43rd Annual Florida Athletic Coaches Association All-Star Baseball Classic in Lakeland.

Photos by Laura Glodfelter for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.