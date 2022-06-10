Atmore PD, Atmore Fire Battle Of The Badges Softball Game Is Saturday

June 10, 2022

The Atmore Police Department and the Atmore Fire Department is face off in a charity softball game Saturday.

The second annual Battle of the Badges charity softball game beings at 6 p.m. at Tom Byrne Park. The first pitch will be thrown by Betty Warren, longtime local educator and city pool director.

Proceeds from the game between the Atmore FD Plug Uglies and the Atmore PD Road Runners will benefit the Forgotten Initiative, a nonprofit that helps foster children and families.

Admission is free for kids 12 and under, $5 for everyone else.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 