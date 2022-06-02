Wahoos Get 3-2 Win Over Biloxi Shuckers

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos protected an early lead throughout the late innings on Wednesday night, scratching out a nail-biting 3-2 win over the Biloxi Shuckers for their second win in a row.

Eury Pérez struck out six batters over 4.0 innings, and the Pensacola bullpen allowed only one hit over 5.0 scoreless frames.

Biloxi’s Jakson Reetz took Pérez deep with a solo blast in the first inning, putting the Shuckers ahead 1-0. The Blue Wahoos left the bases loaded in the first against Justin Bullock (L, 0-1), but converted on a bases-loaded opportunity in the second with an RBI single from José Devers and sacrifice fly from Troy Johnston to take a 2-1 lead.

A Ray-Patrick Didder double and Victor Victor Mesa single in the third turned into another run thanks to a Cobie Fletcher-Vance sacrifice fly, but that would be all the offense the Blue Wahoos could muster on the night. Reetz homered again in the fourth, his 12th of the year to tie for the Southern League lead, but that too would mark the end of the scoring for his club.

Pérez was relieved by Anthony Maldonado (W, 2-2), who worked 2.0 scoreless innings and escaped a bases-loaded jam in the sixth. Josh Simpson foiled a Biloxi rally in his scoreless seventh inning, as Brent Diaz was thrown out trying to take third on a comebacker for an unconventional double play.

Eli Villalobos (S, 4) allowed a pair of baserunners to begin the ninth, but got Diaz to line into a double play before striking out Yeison Coca to end the ballgame.

With the win and a M-Braves loss, the Blue Wahoos have pushed 1.5 games ahead of Biloxi and Mississippi in the South Division with 22 to play in the first half.

The Blue Wahoos continue their homestand against the Biloxi Shuckers on Thursday.